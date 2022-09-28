Over a summer internship at a COVID-19 intensive care unit of a veteran hospital in Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, nursing senior Briar Gosvenor did intravenous therapy and administered medications. But once, a patient had a stroke under her supervision, so she called other nurses and a doctor to help.
The situation was stressful, but nowhere as much as Gosvenor thought it would be, she said. She attributed her calm response to the training she received from the UTA’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, which was how Gosvenor was able to do the 28-day internship.
The program develops college-educated officers for the active Army and reserve components, such as the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard, according to the university catalog. It also offers a unique opportunity for students to develop their leadership skills.
“The mentality that the Army has and the mentality that I have been taught the last almost five years now is ‘stay cool under pressure, keep your head,’” said Gosvenor, who’s been going to local high schools to recruit nursing students for the university’s ROTC program. “I feel like that’s a huge thing for nursing, especially when you’re working in a critical care floor like I was and I hope to in the future.”
The mentality to stay calm is hard to learn, she said, but it’s a necessary skill that the ROTC has helped her nurture.
Political science senior Craig Sloan said he joined the program intending to commissioning as an infantry officer, who is responsible for commanding or assisting the leadership of an infantry unit.
Sloan’s ROTC instructors told him about the cadet troop leadership training, which is an exclusive internship that sent him to Joint Base Lewis–McChord just south of Seattle, Washington. He was tasked to shadow an active duty infantry unit and was later assigned to a different unit where he walked lanes and operated targets.
He said the internship aimed to create army officers and widen their knowledge and experiences. Most students use it to identify which component they want to join, whether that be reserves, Army National Guard or active duty.
Exercise science senior Izaiah Ramirez said influence from his stepdad and best friend led him to ROTC. They helped him figure out what he would be getting into with the Army.
Ramirez participated in the Robin Sage military exercise, which places Special Forces candidates in a made-up environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict so they can analyze and solve problems that would arise, according to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.
In training, he posed as a guerrilla freedom fighter from a fictional country for the Special Forces candidates, he said. The candidates’ job was to teach the resistance army how to fight in battles.
Ramirez said he used a made-up backstory where a fictional government took away his persona’s university scholarship, which prompted his character to join the guerrilla force, an irregular military force fighting in small-scale actions.
He said he had to mix some truth into his backstory, so he wouldn’t get lost in the lies.
They were trained on weapon systems, how to do certain missions and how the U.S. army fights in combat, Ramirez said. He said he learned a lot from the Robin Sage exercise because the candidates were at the end of their Special Forces selection.
“The main goal is to teach you how to be a leader, and that’s not even just in the army,” he said. “Everyone should have leadership qualities that are their own and that work for them even outside of the army.”
Gosvenor said she had some eye-opening experiences during her time at the internship. Despite her mostly spending time on the COVID-19 ICU floor, she was once given an opportunity to hang the oxytocin bag and observe a doctor deliver a child.
Gosvenor said the experience was chaotic as the room was filled with doctors running around and nurses soothing and motivating the mother to keep pushing.
“It was the first time I’ve ever seen a baby delivered,” she said. “It was really exciting.”
Gosvenor said there was a learning community among army nurses and students. The nurses were excited to work with the students, and she gained many connections through the program.
“I had a great time, and I would love to tell other people about it too because I feel like it was just such a great experience,” she said.
When Sloan arrived at his unit, his platoon was doing mortar live-fire for about three days. Sloan said it was awesome seeing mortar sections, where units send indirect attacks against targets protected against direct fire.
He said these mortar systems required planning and coordination. The training had a motivational environment because of the competition. He’s met some of the strongest and fastest people he’s ever known, Sloan said.
The experience from the internship was the final confirmation for Sloan to pursue a career as an active duty infantry officer, which has been his goal since freshman year, he said.
“This has done nothing but stoke[s] the flames of passion from me, seeing what it’s like to actually be out there and actually be on the force, being a leader, leading your platoon, leading your unit [and] being the crucial parts of planning and taking care of your guys,” he said.
Editor-in-chief Dang Le and managing editor Mandy Huynh contributed to this article.
@AshleyHUTA
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.