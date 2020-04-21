UTA's Esports varsity program competes from home amid COVID-19 pandemic

As traditional sports around the country have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., esports players have found themselves in the unique position of still being able to compete.
UTA’s Esports varsity program still competes in matches and practices online using their own gaming equipment at home, assistant esports director Drew Boehm said. They use the messaging app Discord to hold meetings and to plan practice times.
“Instead of having in-person practices, we will have our practices all held online,” he said. “We're still competing right now, which is awesome.”
The Rocket League team recently competed in the Collegiate Power Series Rocket League tournament, hosted by the Electronic Gaming Federation, Boehm said. The final matches of the game were supposed to take place in New York City, but the organization made the decision to cancel in-person matches and continue online.
UTA competed against 37 other schools in the tournament designed to allow Division I universities to compete nationwide to crown a national champion, according to the Electronic Gaming Federation’s website. UTA faced off against the University of Delaware in the grand finale.
“The Electronic Gaming Federation has just finished up their main season for Rocket League, which is awesome,” Boehm said. “We won that. We're the champions. We got first place, which is great.”
.@UTAEsports ARE YOUR EGFC SEASON 1 ROCKET LEAGUE CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/UtMPR2YMHc— @officialEGF (@officialEGF) April 4, 2020
Each match consisted of seven games, real estate freshman Camden Johnson said. The team won the first three games of the match but lost the next two.
“I think we kind of got too comfortable and they won,” he said. “That's when we started getting nervous.”
The match went into overtime where UTA came out on top as the national champion, he said.
Winning a tournament when everything is online is tough for the team right now, Boehm said. He wanted to take the team out to celebrate, but they couldn’t do that.
“Drew did offer us a pizza,” Johnson said. “He still needs to order me a pizza.”
The League of Legends team recently competed in the College League of Legends tournament, hosted by UT-Dallas, where they faced off against over 20 other schools, Boehm said.
Computer engineering freshman Fred Zirbel has been playing on the League of Legends team since it first moved into the varsity program. They played against some great teams, but ended with a second-place title, Zirbel said.
“We beat some really good teams on the way, and I was pretty proud,” he said. “I felt like it was a pretty good showing that we’re a good team.”
As the teams have adjusted to competing online, the way they communicate has changed, Boehm said. It’s improved because students are always near their computers and are constantly staying in touch.
Johnson said he’s been playing for the team since August after his mother sent him information about the team that she saw on Twitter.
The team used to practice at the Esports Stadium Arlington prior to the outbreak, but they haven't done so since everything was moved online, Johnson said.
Being isolated at home has, in a way, helped the team out a lot, he said. They practice for a few hours every night.
“I think this is giving us a good advantage,” he said. “All this practice time we’re getting is going to help us a lot.”
With many people still trying to complete their classwork, Boehm understands the need to be flexible with the teams. He is looking forward to more tournaments while also focusing on making sure everyone is doing what they need to, both in and out of the classroom, Boehm said.
“The whole situation stinks that everyone has to be at home, and there's this awful pandemic going on and people are suffering,” he said. “But it's neat that we can still at least have that little bit of normal left, and we’re still able to compete.”
