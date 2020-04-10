UTA's campus elections open online for the first time on Monday

Students can vote in campus elections virtually starting Monday.
Voting will be open from Monday to Wednesday with results announced on Friday, according to a previous Shorthorn article. This is the first time campus elections are being conducted virtually in response to COVID-19.
Students can go to uta.edu/elections to vote, according to the Student Governance website.
The ballot includes positions for Student Body president, Student Body vice president, Mr. UTA, Ms. UTA, UTA ambassadors and student senators, according to the website.
More information on the candidates running in campus elections can be found here.
