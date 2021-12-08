UTA will require students, employees on campus to submit COVID-19 tests

UTA announced all students and employees coming to campus in any capacity for the spring 2022 semester must provide proof of a COVID-19 test by Feb. 4, according to a university-wide email released Wednesday morning.
The university requires its community to submit COVID-19 test results due to new variants of the virus and the prevalence of holiday travel and gatherings, according to the email.
The university will not accept tests taken before Jan. 3.
Free testing is available on campus, and the results will be automatically reported to the university. Off-campus testing results will be accepted, but students will not be reimbursed for the cost and will need to upload the results to the COVID-19 Self-Report portal in MyMav.
Spring courses will primarily be in-person but will maintain the flexibility of hybrid and remote learning, according to the email. Students should contact their advisers for more information on course availability and registration.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.