UTA will require students, employees on campus to submit COVID-19 tests

UTA announced all students and employees coming to campus in any capacity for the spring 2022 semester must provide proof of a COVID-19 test by Feb. 4, according to a university-wide email released Wednesday morning.

The university requires its community to submit COVID-19 test results due to new variants of the virus and the prevalence of holiday travel and gatherings, according to the email.

The university will not accept tests taken before Jan. 3.

Free testing is available on campus, and the results will be automatically reported to the university. Off-campus testing results will be accepted, but students will not be reimbursed for the cost and will need to upload the results to the COVID-19 Self-Report portal in MyMav.

Spring courses will primarily be in-person but will maintain the flexibility of hybrid and remote learning, according to the email. Students should contact their advisers for more information on course availability and registration.

