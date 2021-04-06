UTA will not implement pass/fail option for spring 2021

UTA officially announced Tuesday that the pass/fail option will not be offered to students this semester.
Students with too many pass/fail grades on their transcripts may be viewed negatively by prospective employers, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, in an email. And students who have pass/fail grades in pre-requisite courses may not be prepared for advanced courses, he said.
Deans are working with their colleges to meet students’ needs, Aswath said.
Possible accommodations for students include adjustments in assignments, criterion and due dates, as well as waiving late penalties and incomplete grades, according to a universitywide email from the Office of the Provost.
But some students say the pass/fail option would be helpful for them amid the ongoing pandemic.
Public health sophomore Nibi Khadka said she has been struggling with her mental health, and the pass/fail option would allow her to spend more time attending to her mental health needs.
“There are so many other things that students are dealing with right now,” Khadka said. “People are just forgetting that we are still in the pandemic, and not everyone’s gotten vaccinated yet. And there’s so many other things to worry about than just school.”
UTA’s announcement came after Student Body President Blaize LaFleur met with university administration and faculty twice to advocate for the implementation of the pass/ fail option.
LaFleur said she tried to convey students’ experience and struggles to the deans, but she said they did not understand.
“Because if they did, they would have definitely offered pass/fail,” she said.
LaFleur issued an executive memo March 25 further advocating for the grading option and stated that in her initial meeting with administration and faculty she was not given adequate time to present her case.
UTA offered students the ability to select some classes as pass/fail during the spring and fall 2020 semesters.
Members of the administration said as early as January that they didn’t intend to offer the grading option this semester.
LaFleur encouraged students to contact her or the Student Government if they need help with finding resources on campus.
“I’ll do the best that I can to help as many students as I can while I‘m still here in my position,” she said.
