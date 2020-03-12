UTA: What are your questions about the coronavirus?

As UTA and the country respond to the growing number of COVID-19 cases around the world, The Shorthorn wants to know what questions you have — and how it is affecting you.

UTA announced that it would be extending spring break by a week, in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Afterward, classes will resume transition online until further notice. For those who cannot leave campus, housing and dining services are still available.

The decision comes after the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on Wednesday, and other universities, including UT-San Antonio and UT-Austin, have announced an extended spring break as well.

Do you have questions on how you will be affected as a UTA student or faculty member? Or, do you have an experience you’d like to share?

Submit them below.