UTA welcomes students to their new homes at Residence Hall Move-In Event

UTA welcomed students to their new homes Sunday morning at the Residence Hall Move-In Event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
White tents lined the entries to residence halls as families and UTA volunteers helped students move in.
Satu Birch, Director of International Student and Scholar Services, worked the event. Birch said the day is about families and the campus community coming together to help students move in. She and the rest of the volunteers carried pillows, bags, microwaves and more into the residence halls and directed families on where to go.
Birch was stationed in one of the parking lots at West Hall, checking in volunteers and distributing carts. It was an emotional day for students and their families, she said.
“I’m looking at all the families and seeing both excitement and a little sadness,” Birch said. “It’s an exciting day.”
Nursing freshman Julissa Cardona said she’s excited to move on campus for her first year of college. It will be the first time she has been away from home, but she said she looks forward to becoming independent, meeting new people and decorating her room with K-Pop albums and posters.
Education senior Savannah Harrold is a resident assistant at West Hall. She said move-in day can be overwhelming for new students, but they can help themselves by reading the resident handbook ahead of time. The handbook can be found here.
Although Harrold is excited about move in day, she still has concerns about the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re all pretty concerned that we’re gonna have to turn around and go back to enforcing COVID restrictions,” Harrold said. “Which is something none of us want to do.”
@hezelltx
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.