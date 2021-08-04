UTA, Walmart to establish four on-campus vaccine sessions

UTA is partnering with Walmart to establish four on-campus vaccine sessions in the fall semester. The first one is set to open Wednesday, according to a campus-wide email Tuesday.
The clinics will operate in the exercise rooms of the Maverick Activities Center. Walmart is administering the Pfizer vaccines. It’s open to dependents, friends and family of UTA employees and students as long as they are above the age of 12. Minors coming in without a guardian will need a signed consent form. No registration is required.
Each vaccine clinic will operate on a walk-in only basis.
Vaccinations are free regardless of insurance status, but bringing an insurance card is recommended.
The second dose appointment will be automatically scheduled after receiving the first dose. If individuals choose to get vaccinated on Sept. 15, then the second dose appointment will be at a different clinic.
Walmart also has a vaccine site at its 915 E. Randol Mill Road outlet designated for UTA individuals every day from 4 to 5 p.m. No appointment or registration is required.
UTA employees and students can also receive their vaccines at Texas Health Vaccine Hubs around the Metroplex, according to the UTA website.
The clinics are open to the public, but UTA-affiliated individuals have priority access. Texas Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine.
This opportunity is for the first dose only, but instructions on how to get the second dose will be given during the first dose appointment.
