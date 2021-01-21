UTA updates email sign-in screens with modern authentication method

UTA has updated all email sign-in screens, and anyone who was using the old sign-in screen has had their login updated.
The new login screen, which is already used by the majority of students, faculty and staff, uses the modern authentication method, according to the Office of Information Technology website. The new login features a two-step screen and displays a university background. This is a step forward in UTA’s ongoing efforts to overhaul the university website for user improvement.
Students, faculty and staff are now required to log in using the new method on all devices, including phones, by using their email and password. Off-campus users signing into an email application must use multi-factor authentication when first logging in.
Off-campus users attempting to sign-in using a web browser will still be required to follow multi-factor authentication each time they log in.
@spencerbrewer10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.