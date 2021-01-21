UTA updates email sign-in screens with modern authentication method

The setting sun reflects off the UTA tower Jan. 19, 2020, on the corner of UTA Boulevard and Cooper Street. 

 The Shorthorn: File photo

UTA has updated all email sign-in screens, and anyone who was using the old sign-in screen has had their login updated.

The new login screen, which is already used by the majority of students, faculty and staff, uses the modern authentication method, according to the Office of Information Technology website. The new login features a two-step screen and displays a university background. This is a step forward in UTA’s ongoing efforts to overhaul the university website for user improvement.

Students, faculty and staff are now required to log in using the new method on all devices, including phones, by using their email and password. Off-campus users signing into an email application must use multi-factor authentication when first logging in.

Off-campus users attempting to sign-in using a web browser will still be required to follow multi-factor authentication each time they log in.

