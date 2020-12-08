UTA updates community on pass/fail course eligibility, deadlines

UTA released further details regarding the fall 2020 temporary pass/fail grading option, including a list of eligible courses, two scheduled Q&A sessions and the deadline to submit a request form, according to an Office of the Provost email sent Tuesday.

Students can request up to two courses for pass/fail grading and can find a complete list of eligible courses on UTA’s website. Students will need to submit a pass/fail grading request form which will be accessible at 1 p.m. Dec. 21, according to the email.

The forms are due at 1 p.m. the following day.

The temporary grading policy enables students to request that an earned letter grade for a selected course be replaced by a pass/fail grade, according to the email.

Two informational sessions about the policy are being hosted via Microsoft Teams at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 and 3 p.m. Dec. 17. Questions may be submitted in advance of the sessions or live during the event, according to the email.

The sessions will be recorded and made available through UTA’s FAQ page.

