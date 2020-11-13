UTA Unfolded: Will the pass/fail system implemented for the spring 2020 continue for the fall 2020?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Physics freshman Pavani Rambachan submitted this question to UTA Unfolded: “Will the pass [or] fail system implemented for the spring 2020 continue for the fall 2020?” Here’s what we know.
During the first virtual Q&A segment of Tea with Teik on Thursday, interim President Teik Lim responded to student inquiries on the pass/fail grading option for the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
He said the university had no plans to offer the grading option.
UTA implemented the option in the spring of 2020 because of the abrupt transition to fully online learning in response to COVID-19. Students could opt to change their letter grade to pass/fail depending on the class.
For both undergraduate and graduate courses, a pass grade under the grading system would not impact a student’s grade point average, but a failed grade would.
Unlike the spring semester, course modalities for the fall semester were posted before the start of classes and there has not been much disruption, Lim said.
Lim also added that in many professional programs, a pass/fail option would not be liked or accepted. Opting in the grading system could also affect students’ admission to graduate school, he said.
“In the [faculty’s] opinion, it would put our students at a disadvantage,” Lim said.
Accreditation agencies would also probably not approve of a pass/fail option, and it could lead to accreditation issues, he said.
However, students like Rambachan still feel themselves struggling with the transition.
“This is my first semester at UTA, but if I were to compare it to any high school or even college preparatory class, this is much more difficult,” she said.
Students have taken to social media to express their frustrations with online school and some have even organized themselves online with a petition directed at UTA.
Daryn Trube, marketing and management senior, created a Change.org petition to implement a pass/fail grading option this semester. Trube’s petition currently has more than 1,200 signatures.
Trube said she started the petition because the socioeconomic climate has not changed and the pandemic is ongoing.
“Parents are either furloughed, fired, laid-off from their jobs — and their [children] are the essential workers,” Trube said. Therefore, students are forced to work more and study less.
Trube said this year she had three jobs and had to quit one because she couldn't keep up. Her grades have suffered in the process.
“I wish they'd consider that different levels of income give you different levels of freedom with your time and higher or lower amounts of academic resources,” Trube said.
