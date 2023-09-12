UTA Unfolded: Where can I go on campus to meet virtually with my professor?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Education junior Amelia Arrington submitted the following question to The Shorthorn: Where is the best place on campus to have a Teams meeting with your professor? UTA Unfolded investigated.
Arrington said one of her professors only has one virtual hour a week for office hours, and she couldn’t find a quiet space during her short independent study period to meet with them.
Whether it’s a lecture or a tight-scheduled professor, students at UTA should know where they can go for a quiet online meeting. Here are a few options on campus.
The Central Library offers collaborative study spaces on the second and third floors and the sixth-floor atrium. These spaces can be used for students who want to focus while still being able to converse, according to their website.
The Central, West Campus, and Science and Engineering libraries all have daily reservable study rooms as well. Reservations can be made on the UTA Libraries website.
The library also has quiet study spaces on the fourth and fifth floors. Little to no talking is encouraged, so students should use it for lecture observations.
The Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building has nook areas with access to whiteboards on the first and second floors, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
@alexismkate
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.