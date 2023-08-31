UTA Unfolded: Where can I eat off campus?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Instagram user @relaxytoday submitted this question to The Shorthorn: Where is the best place to get food within walking distance? UTA Unfolded investigated.
From the Maverick Activities Center to the University Center and everything in between, there is one commonality that brings UTA’s diverse student body together — food.
While there are multiple places for a student to eat on campus, having more options allows students to switch up meals, try new dishes and also provides an opportunity to meet with friends off campus. Here are some options that are all within walking distance.
For those who primarily gather on West Campus, a 20-minute walk along South Cooper Street will lead them to New York-style gyros, boba tea, tacos, mixed bowls and Indian cuisine.
On the other hand, going north to Abram Street and moving further west runs right into a sandwich shop.
For students who are more commonly on East Campus, more options await. College Park Center, visible east of Arlington Hall, has pizza, soup and sandwiches. There’s another option for Indian cuisine as well.
A 20-minute walk north to Abram Street brings coffee, and heading further east, there are burgers, more tacos and sports-bar style dining options.
Each of these options provide a dining experience different from what students can find on campus, as well as opportunities to meet with friends outside of an educational setting.
