UTA Unfolded: What’s the status of UTA’s presidential search?

Alumnus Haskell Rogers III submitted this question to UTA Unfolded: “What is the latest news/status on the search for a new UTA president?” Here’s what we know.
The UT System Board of Regents selects the president for each institution. When there is a vacancy in an institution’s office of the president, the Board of Regents establishes an advisory committee to recommend candidates.
The board typically conducts national searches, which are not feasible amid the coronavirus pandemic since candidates are required to travel and attend interviews, said Karen Adler, director of media relations and communications for the UT System, in an email.
The search for a new UTA president was paused shortly after the pandemic began. However, the board appointed an experienced and capable interim, Adler said. The search for a president to take over the UT-Medical Branch was also paused.
There is no additional information regarding when the university’s presidential search will resume. The board appointed Jay Hartzell president at the University of Texas in September.
In May, Teik Lim was appointed UTA’s interim president by the UT System.
In the last eight months as interim president, Lim said he’s humbled in leading UTA amid a global pandemic, a nationwide struggle against racial injustice and a leadership transition.
No challenge is too big because UTA personnel came together to deliver quality education and support students in a historically difficult time, he said.
Although the pandemic has impacted the presidential search process, these factors have not diminished the leadership at UTA, Lim said. The university continues to be committed in providing students a high-quality educational experience and conducting research in an environment that is safe for students, faculty and staff.
Rogers, who graduated in 1975, said he is interested in who will become the next university president and hopes the UT System chooses a candidate with integrity and ethics. He wants to see a university with a president who puts students first, before anything else such as financial contributions, he said.
“I'm tired of all this cheating going on, in government, and in schools and everything else,” Rogers said. “It's just pervasive in our society today, and I'm sick of it.”
In March 2020, former President Vistasp Karbhari stepped down from his position after a 2019 audit report showed UTA appeared to violate UT System and university rules and guidelines as well as state laws.
Violations included an unfair/lax admissions process for online students, UTA officials being inappropriately influenced by a vendor and an administrator having an improper financial relationship with the same vendor.
About a month prior to Karbhari’s resignation, former UTA administrator Deborah Robinson filed a lawsuit against the university after she was terminated in 2019. In the lawsuit, Robinson claimed she was allegedly subjected to bullying and threats of termination by Karbhari.
After reading about UTA’s former president, Rogers said he became concerned about leadership at the university as an alumni. Leadership and character matters at UTA, and that’s a reflection on it’s students and alumni, he said.
“The deal is, character still matters,” Rogers said.
