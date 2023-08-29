UTA Unfolded: What do I do if I lose my Mav ID?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
A student submitted this question to The Shorthorn: What do I do if I lose my ID? UTA Unfolded Investigated.
Mav IDs provide official UTA identification. Losing it can cause trouble accessing certain campus buildings, student discounts, meal plans and account funds.
Students can report lost IDs through the Mav ID web portal, accessible through UTA’s website.
The Mav ID Office is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The office is currently located in the University Center, but will be moving to the College Park District Sep. 5.
Those who’ve lost their cards will need to pay a $15 fee and complete an ID replacement form. Appointments aren’t needed to visit the office, but students will need to provide a government issued photo ID to get a new card.
New cards typically take 24 to 48 hours to reprogram any locks to access locations where the ID is required.
