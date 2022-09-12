UTA Unfolded: What are the spirit horses’ names?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Forever galloping frozen in time, UTA’s thirteen spirit horses are scattered across campus as snapshots of Maverick pride.
A student submitted this question to The Shorthorn: what are the horses’ names? UTA Unfolded investigated.
Each unique, community-painted fiberglass horse is part of the longstanding UTA Spirit Horse tradition that brings diverse students, staff, ideas and backgrounds together, said April Munoz, biology and psychology senior and UTA Ambassador program coordinator.
UTA Ambassadors vote on student-submitted art proposals for the best spirit horse design every year, she said.
“It's a great time for students to really show their [artistic] skills and their love for campus as well,” Munoz said. “To just represent the Maverick way, the traditions of the university, and the diversity and inclusion of the campus.”
Each horse has a distinct name and can be found all over campus, from the southwest corner of campus on Greek Row Drive to the northwestern region below the intersection of Center and Abram streets.
It’s encouraging for students to look at the horses around campus and know that they’re made by students from the past, UTA alumnus Anais Nguyen said.
“I do believe that spirit horses are a really nice way to indicate that students can be involved in this kind of thing,” Nguyen said. “This piece is going to be on campus forever, so you're basically making your mark with a spirit horse in that way.”
La Fuerza
La Fuerza, 2022’s winning horse, is currently on display in the University Center. Architecture sophomore Jose Moreno said he and his friend, mechanical engineering junior Alejandra Flores, spent many hours painting details on the horse, which will be placed outside the new School of Social Work building next spring.
They wanted to incorporate Hispanic culture into the design as members of La Sociedad Hispánica, Moreno said. A spiritual creature of Hispanic myth, Alebrijes, inspired the colorful patterns around the horse. The horse's name, La Fuerza, means strength in Spanish.
Puzzle pieces covering half the body represent connection in the School of Social Work, and strands of DNA and bandages wrap two of the legs to represent the College of Nursing and Health Innovation.
Decorating La Fuerza’s tail are handprints from Moreno’s organization, friends and younger sister.
“This is something that we've never done before to this scale, and it's just something that's very challenging and fun at the same time,” Moreno said.
Mosaic
A recent member of the spirit horse stampede, Mosaic’s bright-red-studded heart draws the eyes of passersby on Center Street outside College Park Center.
Blaze
Blaze is situated in downtown Arlington at the intersection of Center and East South streets. The horse’s orange and blue geometric pattern is easily distinguishable from the buildings and marks the entrance into Maverick country.
Pride
Pride’s star-studded mane overlooks Spaniolo Drive in front of College Park Center. With the UTA graduates on its side, the horse stays true to its name and paints UTA pride into the community’s heart.
Blossom
Nguyen designed Blossom before graduating in Spring 2019. By combining Texas flowers and geometry, she said she created a design suitable for UTA’s community.
“Flowers and students, they have one thing in common and that’s diversity,” she said. “No student is the same, just like flowers, and they're colored and shaped by their passions that they have, whether it's on campus or off campus,”
Blossom is planted in front of West Hall, and Nguyen said the spirit horse is one of her proudest works.
Brilliance
Brilliance has sat outside the UTA Bookstore since 2020. The horse represents health and the human condition, sustainable urban communities, global environmental impact and data-driven discovery, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
And Beyond
Adorned with planets and galaxies, And Beyond has welcomed students to stargaze in the Planetarium since 2017.
Lasting Imprint
Lasting Imprint stands cemented on the University Center Mall, smothered in the orange and blue handprints of the community.
Dynamic
Just down the walkway of Lasting Imprint, Dynamic poses with vibrant colors in front of Woolf Hall, and debuted in 2015.
Harmony
Harmony’s solid blue design speckled with stars and vines has posed in front of the Health Center since 2020.
Triumph
Approaching Cooper Street from east campus, students can see Triumph’s distinct design near Science Hall.
Legacy
Legacy stands in streaks of red, blue, orange and white, sprinting parallel to Greek Row Drive in front of University Village.
Golden Ratio
Reared up in front of the Maverick Activities Center, Golden Ratio sets an energetic mood for all students, whether they’re visiting the gym or on the way to class.
@Shawlings601
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.