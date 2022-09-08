UTA Unfolded: How do you get a job on campus?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Despite the various jobs available on campus for students needing extra cash, many find themselves at a loss for how to find a job at UTA.
Students submitted this question to The Shorthorn: how do I get a job on campus? UTA Unfolded investigated.
There are two types of jobs on campus: work-study jobs, including administrative office work, research opportunities, tutoring and event reporting, and non-work-study jobs that can include food service, store vending and internships.
Students can access both types of jobs on Handshake, a job-finding app used by UTA, and use a filter to distinguish between them.
For work-study jobs, student eligibility is determined based on their FAFSA. Eligible students can work up to 19 hours per week and must enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester.
Students must accept work-study offers through MyMav, though an offer doesn’t guarantee employment, Nichole Thames, student employment assistant director, said in an email.
International students do not qualify for work-study jobs, but are eligible for non-work-study jobs on campus.
Linguistics freshman Noelle Pierdolla said she wants to get an on-campus job so she can travel and visit her boyfriend, but hasn’t started the application process aside from downloading the Handshake app on her phone. She said she hopes to get a job as a lifeguard for the Maverick Activities Center.
“My mom's really worried that I won't have enough money for after college and stuff if I go on trips to visit him,” Pierdolla said. “So I guess it's to, you know, ease her mind on that.”
Film graduate student Zachariah Cousineau said he hasn’t had the best experience using Handshake.
“Most of the jobs on there are scam jobs,” he said. “So they’ll be like, for call centers, or independent people who are trying to get you to work for them.”
Cousineau said he’s had people try to get personal information from him, like his social security number, and he feels that the app is putting vulnerable students at risk. He said he thinks there should be someone from the university checking job openings for authenticity and making sure businesses are legitimate.
UTA encourages students to speak with their academic advisors and professors to discuss job opportunities in their majors, and to attend job fairs on campus to learn more about their opportunities, Thames said.
Students seeking job advice and resources to help them get hired can use the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center, which offers services including jobs fairs and a resume workshop.
The Career Development Center is hosting an All Majors Job and Internship Fair at the Maverick Activities Center on Sept. 21 from 12 to 4 p.m.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.