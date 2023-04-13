UTA Unfolded: How do parking permits work in the summer?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Electrical engineering sophomore Claudia Arteaga submitted this question to The Shorthorn: How do parking permits work for the summer semester? UTA Unfolded investigated.
Parking rates for the summer are cheaper than spring and fall. The website lists prices for each available permit tier as well as their corresponding parking zones. The summer parking permits will be effective from May 13 to Aug. 18.
Maps displaying the locations of each parking zone for different types of parking permits are available online.
For off-campus students, the general “commuting student” permit starts at $80 and gives access to all off-campus student lots, all general lots and all reduced lots. The most expensive option reaches $276 and includes reserved parking garage access and all lots granted to lower tier permits.
For faculty, the general permit starts at $115. General faculty permits include access to all faculty lots, general lots and remote lots. In the higher-end options, faculty can park in the Maverick Garage with reserved spots and times depending on how much they pay.
Students and faculty also have access to reduced rate parking in Lot 50 South. The reduced parking is only available until 7 p.m. and costs $98 for staff and $62 for students.
On-campus and visitor permits are also discounted during the summer. Parking in the on-campus lots start at $80. Visitors pay $13 a day for garage-parking access. Long-term permits for visitors in the summer begin at $152.
Students who purchase a summer permit will be eligible for a refund until seven days after their purchase.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.