UTA Unfolded: How do I register for summer classes?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
Biomedical engineering freshman Majo Mendoza submitted this question to The Shorthorn: How can I take summer classes? UTA Unfolded investigated.
Registration for the summer semester opened April 3. For most students, there are two five-week sessions and one 11-week session. There is also a 14-week session and two seven-week sessions.
The five-week session classes typically meet four days a week for two hours. The 11-week session usually meets in the evenings, said Eric Bolsterli, assistant dean for Academic Affairs in the College of Liberal Arts.
The departments decide what summer classes are offered based on how many students need the class, Bolsterli said.
Students can enroll in summer courses to boost GPA, catch up on graduation plans, get ahead or spread out their coursework. Mendoza said she wanted to enroll in summer classes to improve her GPA.
Students can speak to their adviser for summer course suggestions or navigate MyMav for available classes.
SUMMER 14 WEEKS 2023
Registration for this session ends May 14. The 14-week session runs from May 15 to Aug. 11, with the last day to drop on July 10 prior to 4 p.m.
SUMMER INTERSESSION 2023
Registration for this short session ends May 14. The intersession runs from May 15 to May 31. The last day to drop courses is May 23 prior to 4 p.m.
SUMMER 11 WEEKS 2023
Registration ends for the 11-week session on June 4. Classes run from June 5 to Aug. 11. The last day to drop is July 24 prior to 4 p.m.
SUMMER 1ST FIVE WEEKS
Registration for this session ends June 4. The courses in this session run from June 5 to July 7. The last day to drop classes is June 27 prior to 4 p.m.
SUMMER 1ST SEVEN WEEKS
Registration for this session ends May 14. The courses in this session run from May 15 to June 28. The last day to drop classes is June 14 prior to 4 p.m.
SUMMER 2ND FIVE WEEKS 2023
Registration for this session ends July 9. The courses in this session run from July 10 to Aug. 10. The last day to drop classes is July 31 prior to 4 p.m.
SUMMER 2ND SEVEN WEEKS 2023
Registration for this session ends June 28. The courses in this session run from June 29 to Aug. 11. The last day to drop classes is Aug. 1 prior to 4 p.m.
@Nabxaa
