UTA Unfolded: How can students get to the State Fair for cheap?

This story was reported as part of our UTA Unfolded initiative, which we launched spring 2019. Our reader-led initiative focuses on answering and unfolding any questions you may have about campus.
A student submitted this question to The Shorthorn: Is there any way we can get to the fair for cheap? UTA Unfolded investigated.
There are multiple ways people flock to the State Fair of Texas when it’s in season, but some are cheaper than others.
The State Fair of Texas is held at Fair Park in south Dallas, minutes east of downtown. The Fair Park’s website requests that visitors enter through Gate 5, which is on Grand Ave just north near its intersection with Highway 352.
Fair Park provides a map of parking on their website. General parking is available on a first-come, first-served-basis. Regular spaces cost $20, while premium parking spaces cost $40.
Even considering the $20 parking, driving a personal vehicle will likely beat rideshare options, as prices surge during the fair’s popular times.
Students can consider carpooling with friends and splitting the cost of parking.
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Rail System operates in the Dallas area and costs $3-$6. Individuals can take the DART Rail Green Line to one of two stations: Fair Park Station, located on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds and MLK, Jr. Station, located south of R.B. Cullum Boulevard and convenient to the MLK fairground entrance.
Those living in Tarrant or Dallas County can ride the Trinity Railway Express from any of ten stations to meet up with the DART Rail Green Line in Dallas. Tickets can cost up to $12 depending on the passenger’s age.
Once at the fair, admission costs vary day to day ranging from $15 - $25 for adults and $10 - $18 for people ages 60 or older and $5 - $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 2 years old can get in for free and seniors pay half price every Thursday.
Monday through Thursday, an adult daily one-day admission ticket is $15 and senior and child daily one-day admission tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate and are only valid for pre-selected dates.
After 5 p.m., daily one-day admission tickets cost $10 - $18, depending on the day.
The fair also offers different methods of obtaining discounts throughout the week, which include coupons from participating McDonalds and bringing canned food on Wednesdays. Daily discounts can be found on the State Fair of Texas website.
The fair operates from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m on Sundays to Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays, with the last entry time at 9 p.m. This year, the State Fair of Texas runs until Oct. 23.
