UTA tops its freshman enrollment record for the fifth year in a row

UTA enrolled its largest freshman class for the fifth year in a row, a 9.2% increase from last fall’s record-breaking numbers.
The university enrolled 4,172 first-time students this fall. Total enrollment for the fall 2021 semester stands at 41,515, a 2.85% decrease from last year, according to enrollment data obtained by The Shorthorn.
The university started a steady incline in freshman enrollment in 2017, said Troy Johnson, vice president for Enrollment Management.
“It’s so fulfilling,” Johnson said. “These are the results, not just of one person, one area, one recruitment office; this is a campuswide outcome.”
The freshman class last year had 3,820 first-time students enrolled, and overall enrollment was 42,733, he said.
UTA experienced this growth because of its academic reputation and efforts in recruiting the best students from around the world, he said. Last year, the university maintained recruiting efforts through online events and specialized programs for its diverse population. UTA My Way, a program that celebrates the many cultural communities on campus, was one of the programs created last year.
“That kind of work was new this last year and was resoundingly successful and helped encourage families and students to choose UTA,” he said.
UTA’s recent designation as a Texas Tier One research university may continue to grow the campus population in the future, Johnson said. The status should show potential students and their families that UTA is a great choice for their higher education.
Individual colleges also saw changes in enrollment from last fall.
Based on preliminary data, the College of Engineering enrolled 7,868 students, the highest in its history and a 6.66% increase from last year, he said. The college enrolled 7,377 students in fall 2020.
The College of Nursing and Health Innovation has the largest number of enrollment out of all the colleges, with 13,222 students. According to enrollment data, it decreased 8.69% from last fall, when 14,480 students were enrolled.
Biology freshman An Rahlan first came to UTA to pursue nursing. She expected UTA to have a large freshman class this year because of her high school graduating class. Out of the 80 students she graduated with, 20 enrolled at UTA, she said.
Rahlan said she and her friends enrolled because the university is easy to commute to. Her home, Cedar Hill, is about a 25-minute drive from UTA.
Visual communication freshman Orlando Keenan said UTA stood out from other universities he visited because of how small but interactive it was.
A stroll down Brazos Park with people playing football, socializing, working and performing music let’s him know what college is all about, Keenan said.
“It’s a great campus in general, I love it,” he said. “It’s a great campus to be at.”
UTA also saw growth with international and graduate students. This fall, 4,582 international students enrolled, an increase of 18.4%, and 3,186 new graduate students enrolled, up 47% from the previous year, according to the press release.
Priyul Bhavsar, civil engineering graduate student, is an international student from India and said she chose UTA because it offered research opportunities and a diverse student body.
“I can find many people here [who] are relatable,” Bhavsar said. “There are many international students so there is a diversity in the culture. I get to know about their culture, they get to know about my culture.”
People become attracted to the academic programs as the university’s reputation grows, so having a UTA degree is coveted for graduate students, Johnson said.
“We’ve all known UTA has been somewhat of a hidden gem, and so sharing more about that gem we knew would bring more students here,” he said.
