UTA to waive select student fees for summer semester

Some mandatory student fees will be waived for the summer semester, including those for intercollegiate athletics, recreation facilities, shuttle buses and student union, according to a university email sent Thursday.
Student Accounts will update MyMav accounts to reflect the changes by the end of Friday, according to the email.
If a student already paid for these summer fees, the university will issue a refund on his or her MyMav account. The refund will be applied to any outstanding charges first if available.
If there are no outstanding charges on the student’s account, the fees will be refunded directly. Refunds could take up to 30 days to process, according to the email.
Some mandatory fees will remain because they fund essential university functions or support long-term, ongoing costs associated with specific services. Student fees support and enable UTA’s online learning efforts, such as the reconfiguration of computer labs and the purchase of laptops for loaning.
Students may contact Student Accounts at studentaccounts@uta.edu or 817-272-2172 if they have any questions.
The only reason this happened was because people complained. Keep up the pressure. Now let’s tackle not paying for ridiculous parking lot fees as well as reduced fall fees AT THE MINIMUM. It’s obvious they’d rather keep students not losing revenue than lose students and lose more revenue. They aren’t doing this because they care. This is a cost benefit analysis.
