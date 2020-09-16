UTA to stream Teik Talks, a virtual discussion series hosted by UTA’s interim president

UT System Chancellor James Milliken, left, talks with interim President Teik Lim, center, during a tour Aug. 17 in Arlington. Teik Talks, a virtual discussion series hosted by UTA interim President Teik Lim, will stream its first episode via Facebook Live on Thursday.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Elias Valverde II

UTA will host its first episode of Teik Talks with interim President Teik Lim on Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lim will discuss student life including activities and resources with Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, according to a university tweet.

The goal of Teik Talks is to engage students, faculty and staff while sharing useful information in a different format, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. Lim is interested in doing these events throughout the semester since traditional engagement opportunities may be unavailable because of COVID-19.

Students can attend by logging on to the university’s Facebook account.

@daisygarciac

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments