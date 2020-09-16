UTA to stream Teik Talks, a virtual discussion series hosted by UTA’s interim president

UTA will host its first episode of Teik Talks with interim President Teik Lim on Facebook Live at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lim will discuss student life including activities and resources with Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, according to a university tweet.
The goal of Teik Talks is to engage students, faculty and staff while sharing useful information in a different format, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. Lim is interested in doing these events throughout the semester since traditional engagement opportunities may be unavailable because of COVID-19.
Students can attend by logging on to the university’s Facebook account.
@daisygarciac
