UTA announced classes will return to their format listed on MyMav and Canvas starting Monday, according to a universitywide email sent Tuesday.
Students will attend their classes in person at their schedule times and locations, according to the email.
At the beginning of the semester, the university announced it would move most classes online through Feb 4, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The shift was made to mitigate widespread absences during a projected peak of COVID-19 cases in January.
The transition to online surprised faculty members but excited some students, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Students and employees coming to campus must provide proof of a viral COVID-19 test by Feb. 4. UTA will not accept tests taken before Jan. 3.
UTA has reported 334 positive cases from Jan. 23 to Jan 29, with 49 self-reported and 285 coming from on-campus tests, according to the UTA COVID-19 Dashboard. The university has reported 2,313 positive cases since Jan. 1.
UTA employees and students can receive COVID-19 tests on campus. Testing for symptom-free individuals is in the Carlisle Suite in the University Center. Symptomatic or exposed individuals can schedule a test at the 435 Spaniolo Drive location. Appointments are required for both.
People can also schedule a COVID-19 test at the FEMA drive-thru testing site, located at 1205 Pennant Drive in the Texas Rangers’ Sienna Lot M, through Feb. 8.
