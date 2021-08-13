UTA to require COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff this fall semester

All students, faculty and staff returning to campus for the fall must provide a negative viral COVID-19 test result to the university by Sept. 8., according to an Office of the President email sent Friday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a viral test checks specimens from an individual’s nose or mouth to see if they are currently infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. There are two kinds of viral tests used, nucleic acid amplification tests and antigen tests.
Chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said the testing protocols will apply to all returning individuals, regardless of vaccination status. According to the CDC website, evidence suggests even fully vaccinated people who become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others.
Interim President Teik Lim stated in the email individuals returning to campus can receive their tests at on-campus testing locations for free, and their test results will be automatically reported to UTA with no further action required.
Employees and students can receive their tests at the two Curative testing sites on-campus. UTA’s Curative Testing Center is located at 435 Spaniolo Drive, and the second location is at the Bluebonnet Ballroom in the University Center. Tests will be administered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled through the UTA Health Services website.
Employees covered through UT Select and UT Connect can receive tests through an in-network provider at no cost. Covered employees should contact Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas for assistance with finding a testing site.
Results from off-campus testing sites will be accepted but will not be reimbursed. Individuals who receive off-campus tests will need to upload their results to a digital portal that will be made available in coming days. Updates will be posted to the UTA Coronavirus Information website.
Negative test results produced more than 72 hours before the portal is available will not be accepted.
Lim said individuals who tested positive should follow the CDC’s isolation protocols and submit a Personal Diagnosis Form. UTA facilities will be made available for on-campus residents who need to quarantine.
Carpenter said the university settled on the Sept. 8 date to give a two-week timeframe from the beginning of classes to identify and apply protocols to students, faculty and staff who test positive. He said the university is focused more on making resources available and less on punitive action.
Lim said individuals can help maintain the health and safety of others on campus by wearing masks indoors, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, performing daily health screenings and getting vaccinated.
UTA has on-campus vaccination clinics in the exercise rooms of the Maverick Activities Center. Dependents, friends and family of UTA employees and students over the age of 12 are eligible for the vaccines, too. Minors without a guardian will need a signed consent form. No registration is required. Students who receive their vaccine at one of the on-campus clinics will receive a $100 UTA Bookstore gift card.
The on-campus vaccination clinics will operate on a walk-in only basis. They will open on Aug. 18, 25 and Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After receiving their first dose, individuals' second dose appointments will be automatically scheduled.
Jeff Carlton, UTA executive director of communications and media relations, said the Pfizer vaccine will be available at on-campus sites. This is subject to change in the future.
For those unable to attend the on-campus vaccination clinics, the Walmart located at 915 E. Randol Mill Road will be available to provide vaccines for UTA individuals from 4 to 5 p.m. each day. No appointment or registration is required.
More information on vaccine opportunities is available on the university’s COVID-19 Vaccination Information and Resources website.
