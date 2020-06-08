UTA to require all individuals on campus to wear face coverings

Starting Wednesday, UTA will require all individuals on campus to wear face coverings to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, according to an email sent out Monday by the Office of the President.
This protocol will remain in effect until further notice and applies to all individuals on campus, including students, staff, faculty, contractors, suppliers and visitors.
Face coverings must be worn inside campus buildings and anywhere on campus where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as on shuttle buses and at outdoor events.
However, individuals are not required to wear face coverings in private offices, residence hall rooms or apartments, or when alone in a lab.
Reusable face masks are available at the Central Library and the University Center information desk.
The Environmental Health and Safety Department has also made both reusable and disposable face masks available. Request face masks for a department or research group here.
The UTA Repopulation Executive Planning Task Force and the Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force developed a phased approach to increase activity on campus. The approach is broken into three phases, with staff and faculty returning to campus throughout the summer and early fall to prepare for in-person classes, according to the email.
“We will all do our part to keep our community safe by continuing to practice safe social distancing, follow proper hygiene and sanitation procedures, and wear masks on campus and in public,” interim President Teik Lim said in the email.
