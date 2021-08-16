UTA to reduce classroom density for first two weeks of fall semester to maintain social distancing

UTA will reduce classroom density to maintain social distancing for the first two weeks of fall classes, according to a universitywide email Monday.
Faculty will rotate student attendance for on-campus classes. They will inform students of their plan no later than Aug. 23. Attendance rotation will not be needed for small classes and those with enrollment less than 50% of the classroom size. The university will reassess this plan and announce any updates before Sept. 8.
The decision came after UTA announced Friday they would require all faculty, staff and students returning to campus to provide a negative viral COVID-19 test result to the university by Sept. 8.
Students are responsible for lectures delivered outside of their scheduled on-campus rotation. Faculty should record or livestream classroom activities.
For courses that meet on campus twice a week, half the class will attend on one day and the other half will attend on the other.
For courses that meet three days per week, the students will be split into thirds, with one third attending one in-person class per week.
For classes that meet once per week, faculty can rotate student attendance by week or split class time each week and rotate attendance accordingly.
Instructors can decide to implement the attendance rotations for studios, labs, clinicals and similar classes.
Faculty have the option to assign classroom seating or maintain seating charts and may also choose to hold office hours online.
More information on devices for rent, computer labs and internet connectivity is available at UTA Remote. Students also can check out this map of indoor and outdoor power stations to charge their devices while on campus.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.