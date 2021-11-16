UTA to open two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maverick Activities Center

UTA will open two on-campus pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maverick Activities Center Room 100B, according to a campus-wide email.
These clinics are free and open to UTA students and employees’ family members and dependents five years and older, according to the email.
The clinics will operate on a walk-in only basis and will administer Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.
Individuals 12 years and older can receive their first and second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at these clinics. Booster shots will also be available for eligible individuals.
The pediatric vaccine clinics operate in addition to the previously announced on-campus clinics scheduled for Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. Those clinics will not administer the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.
Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Location: Maverick Activities Center - Room 100B
Dates and Times:
Saturday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Regular on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Location: Maverick Activities Center - Group Exercise Room 101B
Dates and Times:
Wednesday, Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.