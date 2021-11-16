UTA to open two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maverick Activities Center

UTA will open two on-campus pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Maverick Activities Center Room 100B, according to a campus-wide email.

These clinics are free and open to UTA students and employees’ family members and dependents five years and older, according to the email.

The clinics will operate on a walk-in only basis and will administer Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

Individuals 12 years and older can receive their first and second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at these clinics. Booster shots will also be available for eligible individuals.

The pediatric vaccine clinics operate in addition to the previously announced on-campus clinics scheduled for Nov. 17 and Dec. 1. Those clinics will not administer the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Location: Maverick Activities Center - Room 100B

Dates and Times:

Saturday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Regular on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Location: Maverick Activities Center - Group Exercise Room 101B

Dates and Times:

Wednesday, Nov. 17: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

