Free on-campus vaccine clinic will open for UTA students and faculty

Brenton Horner, pharmacy clinical service manager, administers the vaccine dose to Brittany Rose, college of nursing staff member, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Maverick Activities Center.

 File photo / Nicholas Badeaux

UTA will open two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16 and 30 in the Maverick Activities Center Room 102B, according to a TrailBlazer email. 

First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for walk-ins only to UTA students, employees, their families and dependents.

The university’s on-campus clinics are operated in partnership with Walmart. Individuals 12 and older can receive first and second doses of both vaccines. Booster doses are available for all eligible individuals

