UTA will open two free COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 16 and 30 in the Maverick Activities Center Room 102B, according to a TrailBlazer email.
First and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available for walk-ins only to UTA students, employees, their families and dependents.
The university’s on-campus clinics are operated in partnership with Walmart. Individuals 12 and older can receive first and second doses of both vaccines. Booster doses are available for all eligible individuals.
