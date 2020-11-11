UTA to offer new business analytics degree in 2021

The College of Business will offer a new business analytics degree to undergraduate students as a major or minor beginning in spring 2021.
Coursework will include python programming, business statistics, data mining, predictive analytics and more.
The average starting salary for graduates with this degree is more than $60,000, according to the college’s website.
“Business analytics is a fairly new discipline,” said Radha Mahapatra, department chair of information systems and operations management. “It has evolved over the last 10 to 12 years.”
This new field deals with massive amounts of data, Mahapatra said. It focuses on data analysis to find patterns and determine which products to sell while driving company strategies.
“Data-driven decision making is the phrase that’s commonly used,” said Jayarajan Samuel, assistant professor of information systems and operations management.
Traditionally, managers rely on business insights to make decisions, Samuel said. They have a lot of prior knowledge, but businesses have become extremely complex, and managers are exhausting their intuition.
Companies can differentiate from others today by using data, he said.
“Data is more readily available today than it was even as late as about five years ago,” he said. “It is stored a lot easier [and] it is accessed a lot easier than before.”
With a degree in business analytics, students will understand how to analyze data and provide insights for the managers, he said.
“All these hidden insights, which are hidden in these data, can be unearthed by data scientists,” he said.
Jorge Jaramillo, associate dean for students and programs at the college, said knowledgeable people are sometimes the worst at guessing how the market will behave because they use themselves as reference.
“Decision making is improved when the decision relies on facts, on data, on information provided by numbers,” Jaramillo said.
When new graduates start out in companies with an undergraduate or master’s degree in business analytics, typically they will be asked to implement well-known algorithms such as logistic regression, a prediction model using classification trees, or Random Forest, Samuel said.
A lot of learning on the job will involve translating vague business problems into an algorithm so people can implement the algorithm and get insights, he said.
“It is a great time to be in this profession,” he said. “Because there is so little competition for people who are highly trained in this area, which is what our new graduates will be coming out with, with this undergraduate degree.”
Both Mahapatra and Samuel said students can enter a wide range of industries with this degree, such as telecommunication, health care, energy, marketing, finance and accounting.
“Data-driven business decision making is used in almost all industries,” Samuel said.
The fruition of this new degree started out three years ago when the college started hiring new faculty who just finished their doctorates and specialized in the field of analytics, Mahapatra said.
The Information Systems and Operations Management department also met with industry professionals to assess the demand for this new degree, Samuel said. The college has an advisory board whose members hold executive positions in companies across the Metroplex to inform them what kind of demand is needed in the future.
The department is also seeing a high interest in companies hiring UTA business analytics graduate students, he said. These graduate students come from different undergraduate backgrounds.
“All that points to the fact that an undergraduate degree in business analytics is absolutely necessary, needed, and this is the right time,” he said.
Jaramillo said UTA is one of only two schools in the Metroplex to offer this new degree at the undergraduate level, the other being the University of North Texas.
“For the College of Business, we want to be known as the school for data analytics,” College of Business dean Harry Dombroski said. “Data analytics is that important in the business world. We want businesses to know that if they’re looking for talented data analysts or data scientists, if you will, that they need to look at UTA.”
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.