UTA to offer in-person orientation for summer, fall semesters for first time since pandemic began

UTA will offer face-to-face and virtual orientations for both new and transfer students for the upcoming summer and fall semesters.
This is the first time UTA will offer in-person orientations since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university plans to limit the number of students for each face-to-face orientation and split students into different groups to practice social distancing, said David Duvall, director of Maverick orientation and transition programs.
“For our students to come in and feel like they’re a part of this Maverick community, we really feel like the face-to-face opportunity is gonna be helpful for them,” he said.
Duvall said the university plans to spread the attendees out into groups of about 20 or less. Each student can bring one guest with them.
“Rather than having 350 people at an orientation, we’ll be conducting those on a much smaller scale of about 215 students,” he said.
The university will offer simultaneous presentations where two presenters from the same office discuss with students at the same time in different rooms. In some cases, groups of students may alternate between presenters, Duvall said.
He said they may utilize technology and simulcast between rooms so students receive the same information during an orientation session.
Students who choose to attend in-person orientation must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the orientation. They can also submit a positive test from within the last 90 days and clearance from a doctor to resume normal activities, Duvall said.
“There’s plenty of vaccination opportunities to help people feel like they can be safe in this environment right now,” he said.
One of the university’s modifications is that freshmen are no longer required to stay overnight for their two-day orientation. They can leave campus around 5 p.m. on the first day and return to campus the following day, Duvall said.
He said the university will still offer the opportunity to stay overnight at a residence hall for those who want it.
Duvall said he is still working with the colleges to figure out how to offer the safest face-to-face experience for both students and advisers.
Students can register for orientation on the university website.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.