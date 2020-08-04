UTA to offer global studies minor, certificate beginning in fall 2020

Beginning in fall 2020, the Charles T. McDowell Center for Critical Languages and Area Studies will offer students a global studies minor and certificate.
The minor and certificate promote the processes and awareness of being a responsible global citizen as students prepare to meet the challenges of the 21st century and achieve success in the complex social, political, economic and cultural environments of the world, McDowell Center director Lonny Harrison stated in an email.
Both program options enhance the offerings of the College of Liberal Arts in keeping up with the UTA strategic plan for 2020, Harrison said.
The minor and certificate requires global core courses, interdisciplinary courses, several advanced electives, a capstone course and at least one class within the Department of Modern Languages.
The minor requires 18 credit hours and the certificate has 15 credit hours with one less core requirement, but both programs give students the option to choose from over 80 courses to design a degree plan that benefits their career path, Harrison said.
“The McDowell Center is an ideal setting to host the global studies minor and certificate since the center has a long history of interdisciplinary and global engagement,” he said. “The center prepares students for global competence and success in an increasingly interconnected world.”
The curriculum will benefit students that plan to work locally or with a global company because intercultural and foreign language skills are a necessity, said Sonia Kania, Department of Modern Languages chairperson, in an email.
Skills students can gain from the curriculum include perspective-taking, critical thinking, empathy, intercultural communication and a global perspective in their major field of study, Kania said.
Global studies is a competitive factor on any job application as employees must possess an awareness of their position in a global society and know how to tactfully communicate with a diverse group of people, Kania said.
Political science senior Carrington Matthews said the program’s emphasis on providing classes in a global context will help students succeed in their education and careers as the world becomes more complex and interconnected.
“Being a part of this program will help [students] understand how everything is connected in the global context and how to make critical decisions,” Matthews said.
