UTA to offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Recipients wait in line to receive their vaccines Jan. 13, 2022, at the Maverick Activities Center. 

UTA will host a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 in room 102A in the Maverick Activities Center, according to a campuswide email Wednesday.

The clinic will exclusively serve members of the UTA community, according to the email. The clinic is operated in partnership with Walmart with no appointment or insurance required.

Tarrant County saw an uptick in the risk of community spread to medium level due to COVID-related hospitalizations, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. As of Tuesday, Tarrant County reported 106,105 COVID-19 cases and 1,165 COVID-related deaths, according to the City of Arlington's website.

The clinic will distribute the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Students can also receive the flu vaccine by contacting UTA Health Services to schedule an appointment, according to the email.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends students who have previously received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose over two months prior should receive the booster.

Students who have not received their primary COVID-19 vaccine can enter their zip code in the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine finder to locate a provider.

