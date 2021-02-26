UTA to offer free COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff

UTA Health Services will begin providing free on-campus COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff members starting March 1.
Tests will be administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Curative Testing Center, located at 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District.
The tests, made possible through a partnership with Curative, are available for everyone regardless of exposure or symptoms. The Texas Division of Emergency Management funds the tests, which will be free to all UTA students and employees, regardless of insurance status.
On-campus testing through Curative will replace testing done in Arlington Hall after March 1, said Yvonne Medrano, UTA Health Services communication and accreditation coordinator, in an email.
Students, faculty and staff can schedule an appointment through the UTA portal on Curative’s website. Test results will be available in 24 to 48 hours and will be reported through either text or email, depending on each person’s preference when signing up for the test. The results will be shared directly with the UTA contact tracing team.
Family members and dependents of UTA employees can also take the test, but only if they schedule an appointment. Scheduling reservations is recommended but not required for students, faculty and staff.
