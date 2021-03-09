UTA to offer emergency grants to students financially affected by COVID-19

UTA is offering emergency grants to students financially affected by COVID-19 during the spring 2021 semester.

The financial assistance is being offered through the federal higher education emergency relief fund and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation, according to a universitywide email. UTA hopes to help over 12,000 students.

Grants of $1,000 for full-time students and $500 for part-time students who meet federal eligibility criteria are expected to be offered. Grants of $600 for full-time and $300 for part-time accelerated online students are also expected to be offered.

According to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, students who receive grant money under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act may use the funds toward their cost of attendance, tuition, food, housing, health care and child care.

“It is emergency grant money, so thankfully it doesn’t affect any other aid that students have received or are going to receive,” Student Body President Blaize LaFleur said.

Students who wish to apply can do so by logging into their MyMav account, clicking ‘MyForms’ and then selecting the ‘Fill Out A New Form’ button. The form is titled ‘HEERF II CRRSAA Emergency Grant Funds Applications.’ Student information is auto-populated and the application process is very easy to complete, said LaFleur.

Students must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents to be considered for the grant.

LaFleur urges students to apply as quickly as they can.

“If students are needing the money and they want to apply, they need to apply as soon as possible,” LaFleur said. “There is a limited amount of funds, and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

