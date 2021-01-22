UTA to offer bachelor’s degree in data science

The College of Science is expanding its degree offerings with the addition of a new data science bachelor program to keep up with expanding industry.
The new program was approved Oct. 22 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board and will see full implementation next fall. The College of Science began offering courses in data science in fall 2018.
Jobs for computer and information research scientists are projected to grow 15% from 2019 to 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor statistics.
Physics professor Amir Farbin, who also serves as the program’s interim director, views the creation of the degree as addressing the growing use of data science.
“Manipulating data on a computer has become an integral part of doing essentially any type of research in science,” he said.
Farbin hopes to make the program accessible to those who are interested and noted that there is already a considerable number of students joining the program.
“Data science and science degrees tend to be fairly demanding,” he said. “There is a lot of material that needs to be covered. It can be intimidating, but students have to kind of stick with it.”
Students across the College of Engineering and the College of Science have expressed interest in the new degree.
“I would consider data sciences since I am more into biomechanics and using biomechanics as an approach to help solve issues,” said Bushra Khaliq, biomedical engineering and biology sophomore.
Khaliq said that data science overlaps with much of her current studies and seems like a practical major. Her previous experience creating research projects that rely heavily on observing trends makes the program’s aims familiar.
“I'm curious of how it differs from computer science or mechanical engineering, like what more specific classes they created for that degree,” biology sophomore Anjali Himali said.
Degree requirements will focus on project management and communication as well as technical skills, according to a College of Science press release.
Courses offered from the data science program this semester include introduction to scientific computing 1 and introduction to scientific computing 2.
The degree will allow curricular flexibility by allowing specialization in any one of the domains taught at the College of Science or other fields, according to the release.
The Bachelor of Science in data science currently requires 120 semester credit hours and is expected to take four years to complete.
@Thevninr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.