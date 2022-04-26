UTA to offer Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology starting fall 2022

Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology is a new degree option that UTA students can pursue starting in fall 2022.
This degree is similar to the Bachelor of Arts in Sociology that the Department of Sociology and Anthropology offers, according to a department flyer draft. However, that degree requires proficiency in a language, while the new one requires more research-based courses.
Sociology is the systematic study of human society, sociology professor Robert Kunovich said. People in this field collect and analyze data such as statistics, interviews or photographs.
The new degree will offer students training for the growing number of data analysis, market research and human relations careers.
The program will provide students with targeted training for work in careers such as crime analysis, public health research, pollster, human resource management or demographer.
Heather Jacobson, sociology and anthropology professor and interim chair, said the degree will have the same course requirements as the Bachelor of Arts with the addition of new classes. Some courses are social statistics, qualitative research methods, and an internship or service-learning course.
Sociology professor Beth Anne Shelton, began implementing this degree in 2018 when she was the department chair.
The department saw a need for the degree when students expressed interest for more data-related training, Shelton said.
Jacobson said another motive for the degree comes from employers wanting incoming employees to have prior training in analysis, data collection and management.
The department took the idea to the dean’s office, and it was supported in theory, Shelton said.
The department made a proposal for the degree plan and completed the required documents for the UT System which took over two years, she said. The Department of Sociology and Anthropology had to determine funding for the program, document the job market need and demonstrate faculty skills in teaching the courses.
The UT System approved the degree plan a few months ago, Shelton said.
Not all Texas colleges offer a Bachelor of Science in Applied Sociology, but those that do find the degree popular among students, she said.
“This is a homegrown degree plan in terms of the skills that students are looking for to launch them into careers when they receive their bachelor's,” Jacobson said.
The department plans to monitor the degree’s success as incoming freshmen show interest or current students switch to this degree, Shelton said. It will also analyze data of jobs students obtained after graduation.
“Our hope is that it's going to prepare people and provide more tangible skills,” Kunovich said.
@ellascott02
