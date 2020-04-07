UTA to offer additional refunds for students with parking permits for the academic year

Parking lot 34 sits in the shadow of the west campus garage Feb. 13. UTA will provide additional refunds to students who purchased a parking permit for the academic year.

 The Shorthorn: File Photo/ Elias Valverde II

UTA will provide additional refunds to students who purchased a parking permit for the academic year, according to a TrailBlazer email sent Tuesday.

The university previously issued parking permit refunds for the dates of March 16 through May 15, which is the end of the semester. Now, UTA will give students refunds for permits active through the end of the academic year, which is Aug. 21.

UTA will credit the refunds to students’ accounts, according to the email. If there are any outstanding charges on students’ accounts, the funds will be applied to those charges first with the remaining balance appearing as a refund.

Refund amounts will vary based on the type of permit purchased but each refund is prorated for the same amount of days, according to the Parking and Transportation Services website.

The refunds will not apply toward outstanding citations, which will need to be paid separately, according to the website. The additional refunds could take up to 30 days to process; however, students should expect to see them posted starting the week of April 13.

Even though the parking permits are being refunded, all permits are valid until their expiration date according to the email.

@SpencerBrewer10

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments