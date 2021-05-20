UTA to lift mask mandate starting Friday following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order

Students wear face coverings on the first day of classes Aug. 26, 2020, on the University Center mall.

 File photo / Elias Valverde II

UTA will no longer require masks on campus beginning Friday following a new executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, according to a universitywide email.

Gov. Abbott’s executive order prohibits governmental entities in Texas from requiring or mandating mask-wearing. Officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the executive order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, according to the executive order.

The executive order came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced May 13 that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks and social distancing indoors and outdoors.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“While these developments indicate we are making progress during this pandemic, we also recognize the discomfort some in the Maverick community may feel with the end of the mask requirement,” a universitywide email stated Thursday. “That’s why the University continues to strongly encourage and recommend that Mavericks wear masks, particularly when inside campus buildings.”

The university also encouraged its faculty, staff and students to get tested frequently or get vaccinated on campus or around the Metroplex.

@Chongyang206

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

