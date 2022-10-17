The Office of Transfer Services is celebrating National Transfer Student Week with beneficial events and programs spanning from Oct. 17 through 21.
The goal of Transfer Week is to bring awareness to the needs of transfer students and build a community amongst the UTA transfer student population.
National Transfer Student Week Kickoff is Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Central Library basement. The event will include free food, tournament games and giveaways.
UTA FAFSA and TASFA Night is where students can get assistance completing their 2023-2024 FAFSA or TASFA application. Students who attend will be entered in a raffle to win prizes, including a $500 book scholarship. The event will take place Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the San Saba and Palo Pinto rooms in the University Center.
The State of The Transfer Student Town Hall meeting will be held Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Student Congress Chambers in the UC, where a panel of former and current transfer students will speak.
On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be transferable skills training to provide transfer students with tips to improve their resumes and gain marketable working skills. It will be in the San Saba Room of the UC from noon to 1 p.m on Wednesday and at the same time in the UC’s Red River room and Concho rooms on Thursday.
The Transfers Go Grad event will be held Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Guadalupe Room in the UC. The event’s purpose is to inform students about the advanced admission, academic research programs and graduate funding opportunities. The event is open to all UTA transfer alumni.
@AshleyHUTA
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
