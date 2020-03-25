UTA to issue partial refunds to students for parking, housing and dining services

UTA is offering partial refunds for on-campus services such as parking, housing and dining, according to the university’s coronavirus information website.
The university transitioned to online classes for the rest of the spring semester March 17 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a previous Shorthorn article. Students with alternative living options were required to move out of residence halls last weekend.
Students’ MyMav accounts will be credited with the refunds, which will apply to any outstanding charges first. Any remaining funds will be refunded to their account.
Parking permits for all students will be refunded for the remainder of the semester. Despite the refund, the permit will remain active until its expiration date, according to the website.
Permit refunds will not apply toward outstanding citations, which must be paid separately to the parking office.
UTA will offer active student permit holders a partial parking permit refund for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. All refunds will post to the student's MyMav account. No further action is needed to receive the refund. More info: https://t.co/uke0Mnv7QR pic.twitter.com/Msv61yEtzO— UTAMAVPark (@UTAMAVPark) March 25, 2020
UTA Housing will issue prorated refunds effective March 16 for students who moved out of a residence hall, according to the website.
UTA Dining Services will credit unused meals and remaining dining dollars for students who are no longer able to use their meal plans.
Students don’t need to take any action to request a refund but it may take up to 30 days to process, according to the website. Refunds will automatically be issued to those who are eligible.
Tuition refunds will not be given unless instruction ceases, according to the website.
