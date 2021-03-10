Next fall, incoming freshmen who identify as allies or members of the LGBTQ+ community can choose to live together in a learning community for the first time.
The LGBTQ+ Program, with support from University Housing and the Division of Student Success, will introduce the new LGBTQ+ Residential Learning Community in Vandergriff Hall this fall.
The living community will be a support system for LGBTQ+ students and help ensure academic success, said Jessica Sanchez, assistant director of the Relationship Violence & Sexual Assault Prevention program and the LGBTQ+ Program.
A recent Gallup poll shows that 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, compared to 3.5% in 2012. One in six adult members of Generation Z are part of the community. Of all Gen Z adults 11.5% identify as bisexual, 2.1% identify as gay, 1.4% identify as lesbian and 1.8% identify as transgender.
When a student steps foot on campus, it is important they know they’re not alone in their academic journey, Sanchez said.
Sanchez had the idea for the residential learning community when she started her current position in November 2018. However, she said she needed to strengthen the LGBTQ+ Program first.
She said now the program is strong and serves a great number of students, so the residential learning community is the next step.
Students who live in the residential learning community will attend community engagement events from the LGBTQ+ Program and other departments on campus, as well as host their own programming events, Sanchez said.
Students will take the required new student course, or UNIV course, together. They will also take an Intro to LGBTQ+ Studies course together, which fulfills the language, philosophy and culture requirement of the core curriculum.
Social work senior Connor Nickerson hopes the Intro to LGBTQ+ Studies course can help freshmen learn about the queer community.
“There’s still a lack of knowledge in a lot of situations even about our own community,” he said.
In the following spring semester, students will take a development course similar to UNIV and an elective within the women’s and gender studies program.
“We don’t want any students feeling like, that they’re having to go through their first year alone,” Sanchez said.
Once a freshman has been admitted, they can sign up to live in the residential learning community by logging in to the Housing Portal and selecting the LGBTQ+ box when completing the residence hall housing application for the 2021-2022 academic year.
If students have already signed up for housing and want to switch to the LGBTQ+ residential learning community, they can contact the person handling their housing application or Sanchez directly.
Sanchez said she doesn’t know which floor will hold the LGBTQ+ residential learning community yet, but the area will occupy half the floor with nine rooms and 18 beds.
There is no deadline as to when students can choose to live in the residential learning community, but the program hopes to fill all the spots by June 1 to provide support before summer orientation, she said.
Roommates will be assigned by UTA Housing. However, since this is a small community, students will be contacted by Sanchez regarding their identities and roommate preferences, she said.
The program is only available to freshmen. After their first year in the LGBTQ+ residential learning community, Sanchez hopes they will create lifelong friendships and find roommates to live with throughout their academic years, she said.
Sanchez said once the residential learning community takes off, it could potentially incorporate transfer students.
Social work junior Lauren Allen said the LGBTQ+ residential learning community will help freshmen avoid homophobic or transphobic roommates who may create uncomfortable situations.
“For a lot of students, especially ones that are visibly queer, or trans students, it can be really nerve-wracking coming to the university for the first time and finding a roommate,” she said.
Nickerson said the LGBTQ+ residential learning community is a great way for freshmen to create connections with their classmates and enjoy social activities together.
“Our goal as the LGBTQ+ Program is we want to create spaces where students can be their authentic selves,” he said.
Sanchez said one of the most important things she wants the LGBTQ+ residential learning community to accomplish is helping students succeed academically. The goal is to have all of her students pass their courses and move on to the next semester with good GPAs, she said.
She also wants to see the freshmen living in the LGBTQ+ residential learning community be more confident and strive for bigger achievements outside of the LGBTQ+ Program.
“I don’t want students to think that because they’re living in this LGBTQ+ RLC that everything they do has to be LGBTQ+,” she said. “I want them to go run for Student Government. I want them to go get involved in any student organization.”
Allen said she hoped the community will be a place where queer students do not have to live in fear of not being able to express themselves.
“I hope it will become a safe place for queer students to just live their lives more comfortably,” she said.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.