UTA to include gender-neutral bathrooms in future buildings, major renovations

UTA plans to include gender-neutral restrooms in future buildings and major renovation projects, according to the Student Senate.
John Hall, vice president for administration and campus operations, confirmed in a statement Feb. 25 to the Student Senate’s student affairs committee that gender-neutral restrooms will be included in new building projects and major renovations to existing buildings moving forward.
The statement comes as the Student Senate researches the resolution “Plan Before You Build,” introduced during a Feb. 9 general body meeting. In addition to the gender-neutral restrooms proposal, the resolution also asks for the construction of reflection rooms — quiet spaces dedicated to reflection, prayer and meditation — in buildings around campus.
Hall did not respond to a comment request in time for publication.
Connor Nickerson, social work senior and LGBTQ+ Program intern, said the addition of more gender-neutral bathrooms shows that UTA cares and is understanding of the issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.
“It is a symbol of inclusivity,” he said. “I think it’s a huge step in the right direction.”
Including Maverick Stadium, Clay Gould Ballpark and Allan Saxe softball field, UTA currently has 25 unisex restrooms on campus and one ‘zen’ room located in Ransom Hall. UTA also has five lactation rooms on campus.
While UTA does not currently plan to build reflection rooms on campus, Hall’s statement to the Student Senate said the university has preliminary plans for the potential renovation and expansion of the University Center, including adding a reflection room.
Pham said Hall’s statement does not render the “Plan Before You Build” resolution irrelevant, and the student affairs committee will continue to discuss the resolution in the coming weeks.
Carolina Tripp, nursing sophomore and Pride Peer for the LGBTQ+ Program, said the addition of gender-neutral bathrooms provide for more than just the queer community.
“Gender-neutral bathrooms are good for anyone,” she said. “If a student has a caregiver or someone that needs to go into the bathroom with them, and [they] are opposite genders, that is also reaffirming, reassuring the community who has special needs.”
@KevinLandrum13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.