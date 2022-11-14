 Skip to main content
UTA to host vaccine clinic for COVID-19, flu

Brenton Horner, pharmacy clinical service manager, administers a vaccine dose to Brittany Rose, College of Nursing staff member, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Maverick Activities Center.

 File photo / Nicholas Badeaux

UTA will host a vaccine clinic on campus 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room 102A in the Maverick Activities Center exclusively for members of the UTA community, according to an email Wednesday.

No appointment is required. Flu vaccines will also be available and can be received in tandem with a COVID-19 booster dose.

The clinic will only offer the bivalent booster, which protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and Omicron variants, according to the email. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals receive one bivalent booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 vaccine dose, whether it was their final primary series dose or an original monovalent booster.

People who have had more than one dose of the original monovalent booster are also recommended to get a updated bivalent booster. Those who do not currently qualify for a bivalent booster shot are encouraged to continue to monitor the CDC’s guidelines for updates.

COVID-19 boosters are free, regardless of insurance status. Flu vaccines are free with insurance. The cost without insurance is $25 and is payable by cash or check. UTA students can also receive their flu vaccine by appointment with UTA Health Services.

As of Nov. 14, the total number of cases in Tarrant County is 106,682, with 1,174 deaths, according to the city of Arlington’s official website.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States have been decreasing for the past few months, but that decline has slowed in recent weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, cold and flu season is off to an earlier start than usual, with respiratory viruses on the rise, especially among children.

Students who have not received their primary COVID-19 vaccine can enter their zip code in the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine finder to locate a provider.

