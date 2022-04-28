UTA to host early voting for the Tarrant County constitutional and joint general elections

Voters submit ballots for the 2020 election Oct. 13, 2020, at the Maverick Activities Center. It takes about 10-15 minutes to vote at the MAC. 

UTA will host as an early voting location at the Maverick Activities Center for the May 7 Tarrant County constitutional and joint general elections, according to a TrailBlazer email. 

Registered voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections May 24 can also be done at the MAC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16-20, according to the Tarrant County voting schedule.   

Individuals who are eligible to vote can register online on the Tarrant County website

