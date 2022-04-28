UTA to host early voting for the Tarrant County constitutional and joint general elections

UTA will host as an early voting location at the Maverick Activities Center for the May 7 Tarrant County constitutional and joint general elections, according to a TrailBlazer email.
Registered voters can cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2-3.
Early voting for the Republican and Democratic primary runoff elections May 24 can also be done at the MAC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 16-20, according to the Tarrant County voting schedule.
Individuals who are eligible to vote can register online on the Tarrant County website.
@ChahalMallika
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.