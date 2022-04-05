UTA to host community service projects at The Big Event

UTA will host The Big Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Big Event is the university’s largest day of service where volunteers participate in various service projects, according to the Student Activities website. This year, the event will host 40 community service projects across the Metroplex.
Students who are interested can sign up here.
After the event, volunteers are welcome to attend the “Thank You Celebration” at the Maverick Activities Center from 1 to 3 p.m., according to the MavOrgs website. There will be lunch, entertainment and activities.
If you need any accommodations or have any questions in order to participate, email thebigevent@uta.edu or call 817-272-2963.
