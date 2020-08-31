UTA to host Activity Fair Day virtually this fall

UTA’s Activity Fair Day will be hosted virtually this fall on MavOrgs from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Activity Fair Day is a chance for student organizations and departments to showcase their services, interests and involvement opportunities to the campus community, according to the MavOrgs website. Once joined, students can click links to Zoom or Teams meetings of specific organizations they’re interested in.
In the past, the event happened outside with a band, food lines, snow cone trucks and about 250 tables with a variety of student organizations and off-campus vendors said Julia Clark, Student Development Specialist for Student Organizations.
“With all of these changes because of COVID-19 this semester, it is actually going to be much smaller in the sense that some of those other elements are not going to happen,” Clark said.
Hosting the event online gives students the opportunity to be involved on campus from the comfort of their own home, Clark said.
About 50 student organizations have signed up so far, Clark said. Some of the student organizations include the African Student Organization, Biomedical Engineering Society, Content Creation Club, EXCEL Campus Activities and more.
More student organizations could sign up before Wednesday, Clark said.
