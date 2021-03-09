UTA to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May

UTA will host in-person commencement ceremonies for spring graduates in May at Globe Life Field.
The ceremonies, which are planned for May 13-16, will be UTA’s first in-person commencement since fall 2019. The commencement ceremonies in 2020 were all conducted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 2020 graduates will be invited to participate, Lisa Nagy, Student Affairs vice president, said in an email.
About 20,000 students and alumni are invited — 14,000 graduates from the class of 2020 and 6,000 students expected to graduate this spring, according to a university news release.
Graduates are allowed to invite a maximum of eight guests. Details about the ceremony tickets will be announced once the university knows the number of participating graduates.
Virtual commencements will be held concurrently for May graduates. Students can submit their photos and provide name pronunciation after March 22. Graduates can access the virtual ceremony several days after the site goes live.
Students should register by March 17 through MarchingOrder using their student email address and indicate whether they’ll attend an in-person or virtual ceremony. UTA will announce ceremony times March 22.
Face coverings will be required for the in-person ceremonies, according to a universitywide email.
UTA has been working toward a voluntary in-person commencement ceremony for this semester since last fall.
In the spring and summer 2020 semesters, about 9,000 graduates did not get to walk across the stage, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Approximately 5,000 graduates in the fall 2020 semester also had an online commencement.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.