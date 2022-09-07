UTA to expand gender-neutral restrooms across campus

Along with major campus renovations, UTA is seeking to meet its ever-growing campus and community with more gender-neutral bathrooms.
At present, there are 25 unisex restrooms across the university. Lisa Nagy, vice president for Student Affairs, said UTA is looking to double that.
The university is currently constructing 11 new unisex restrooms: five in Hammond Hall, four in Pickard Hall, one in the College of Business building and one in the Central Library, Nagy said.
“It's important to give our students an option. With our diverse student population, it allows our students to have some flexibility,” she said. “I think it's a really great way to service a lot of students, faculty and staff within our community.”
Social work freshman Ailyn Garcia said college students should be able to focus on their education without stressing about restrooms.
“You want to be prepared. You want to feel safe,” she said. “Honestly, having something in the back of my mind like ‘where am I gonna pee?’ is so dehumanizing.”
Nagy said UTA is constantly looking for high-trafficked buildings and considering the feasibility of having unisex restrooms in those locations.
The implementation process has been challenging, not just due to cost but also space limitations. It’s hard finding physical locations on campus, and dividing restrooms and plumbing can get complicated.
Nagy said all substantial renovations and new buildings, including the School of Social Work building, will try to incorporate gender-neutral restrooms.
Ava Borst, international business administration freshman, said a lot of people identify as nonbinary and having just male or female bathrooms are not accommodating everyone.
Borst said she believes UTA is making progress in expanding the gender-neutral bathrooms.
Nagy said the student government has advocated for more gender-neutral restrooms alongside other organizations and LGBTQ+ groups on campus, and UTA is consistently trying to expand programs to ensure student and faculty needs are met. This includes creating community and educational workshops and training for staff and counseling for students in the LGBTQ+.
“[We] are trying to listen to where the student voice is and what they need,” she said. “That’s been helping with this and with making this a priority on campus.”
The Campus Pride Index recently rated UTA five stars according to the LGBTQ+ Program, and Nagy said the goal is to be top 10 in the nation.
