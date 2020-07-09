UTA to establish strategies to combat racism on campus, hire underrepresented faculty and staff
UTA is developing strategies to combat racism and discrimination and encourage diversity and inclusion on campus, according to an Office of the President email sent out Thursday.

“The events of the past few weeks have been transformational for our nation, state, and community,” interim President Teik Lim said. “We have grappled with difficult questions about racism, discrimination, and our roles in promoting diversity and inclusion.”

Immediate action to establish the following strategies was taken based on feedback received from the UTA community.

The university will create a vice president-level office directly focusing on matters related to diversity, equity and inclusion to ensure all students, faculty and staff have a welcoming campus, he said.

The Diversity and Inclusion Committee will be reconstituted by fall 2020 to make recommendations to university leadership on ways UTA can create a more supportive and fair environment for community members. Deans and vice presidents will identify candidates for the committee.

Faculty Affairs in the Provost’s Office and Human Resources will lead a plan along with other units across the university to enhance recruitment, retention and promotion of underrepresented faculty and staff.

Enrollment Management, in partnership with Academic Affairs and University Advancement, will create more scholarships for low-income, first-generation and first-time-in-college students.

Jean Hood, vice president for Human Resources, is currently working to develop and implement diversity and inclusion training for all faculty and staff, and the initiative will fall under the new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The Provost’s Office and the Division of Student Success will incorporate diversity content into a required course for all new students.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs will add staff and programming to enhance the services provided.

The university will engage with the UTA Police Department to ensure its approaches to community policing are free from unfairness and bias.

The progress toward each strategy will be transparent and reported regularly to the entire community, Lim said. The university will create a timeline to establish each strategy by fall 2021 or sooner.

Lim is open to hearing ideas and learning about the experiences of others through open discussions to improve the UTA community. Individuals can reach him via email at president@uta.edu.

